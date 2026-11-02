Pixel 11 Pro $799 on Amazon for early Black Friday
Technology
The Pixel 11 Pro is now just $799 on Amazon, a solid $300 drop from its regular price.
This early Black Friday deal makes it a tempting pick if you've been eyeing a flagship phone with premium features and don't want to pay top dollar.
Pixel 11 Pro features Tensor G6
You get a sharp 6.3-inch OLED display, a triple camera system with a powerful 50MP main lens and up to 120x zoom, plus Google's Tensor G6 processor for smooth AI experiences (think Gemini assistant).
It's water and dust resistant (IP68), runs Android 17, and packs a big battery with fast wireless charging, handy for busy days on the go.