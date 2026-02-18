Pixel 9 joins Pixel 10 with iPhone-compatible file sharing

Google has announced that its latest Pixel 9 series will support Apple's AirDrop technology, making file sharing between Android and iOS devices easier. The feature was first introduced with the Pixel 10 series last year, and now it's being expanded to include the entire Pixel 9 lineup—except for the budget-friendly Pixel 9a.

User experience How file sharing works between devices The file-sharing process is pretty simple. When a file is sent from a Pixel device to an iPhone, Mac, or iPad, it shows up as an AirDrop transfer. On the Android side of things, files are handled through Quick Share. Both sending and receiving devices need to be discoverable for this feature to work seamlessly.

Exclusion details Pixel 9a users left out Notably, Pixel 9a users will have to rely on traditional Bluetooth or other methods for file sharing. When asked about this exclusion, Google's communications manager Alex Moriconi said they are "looking forward to improving the experience and expanding it to more Android devices over time." This leaves room for future updates that could include the Pixel 9a in this feature's rollout.

Update distribution Update rolling out in phases Google has confirmed the rollout of this Quick Share, AirDrop compatibility update for its Pixel 9 series. The update is being released in phases, meaning not all users will get it at once. However, those with a Pixel 9 series device can expect to share content with iPhones, iPads, and macOS devices soon.

