Pixel Watch 5 arrives with Gemini support, insulin resistance tracking
What's the story
Google has revealed its latest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 5. The new model comes with a range of health-focused features and AI-powered assistance capabilities. These include blood pressure and insulin resistance trend tracking, enhanced workout tools, and deeper integration with Google's Gemini AI. The tech giant has also launched a new Olive color variant for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 to complement the watch's launch.
Health innovations
Blood pressure trends and insulin resistance trends
The Pixel Watch 5 comes with a host of new health features powered by Google Health and Gemini.
Among the most notable additions are Blood Pressure Trends and Insulin Resistance Trends.
The former passively tracks blood pressure patterns over a month, while the latter estimates monthly changes in insulin resistance using signals like heart rate, sleep, and activity without requiring a blood sample.
Fitness features
Gemini integration for task management and contextual information
The Pixel Watch 5 also offers personalized strength and HIIT workouts with specific reps, weights, and intervals.
The watch gives audio and visual guidance during exercises for over 50 tracked activities.
Plus, you can raise your wrist to interact with Gemini for task management or contextual information.
The new Google Health Coach feature also provides personalized fitness and recovery guidance via Gemini integration.
Safety specs
Other notable features of the smartwatch
The Pixel Watch 5 comes with satellite SOS communication, Safety Check, Emergency Sharing, Fall Detection, and Car Crash Detection features.
It retains existing features like ECG, AFib detection, SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, skin temperature sensing, and loss of pulse detection.
The watch comes in two sizes (41mm and 45mm) with an Actua 360 AMOLED LTPO display offering up to 3,000 nits peak brightness.
Battery
Battery life and pricing
The 41mm model of the Pixel Watch 5 packs a 332mAh battery that lasts up to 30 hours with always-on display.
Meanwhile, the larger 45mm model packs a bigger 465mAh battery that can last up to 40 hours on a single charge.
Both models support fast charging via Google's Quick Charge Dock.
The new smartwatch is priced at ₹42,999 for the smaller variant and ₹45,999 for the larger one.