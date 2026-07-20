Pixel Watch bands hit $10 at Amazon and Best Buy
Technology
Pixel Watch fans, good news: official bands are now seeing big price drops, starting at just $10 on Amazon and Best Buy.
You can grab popular styles like Active Band, Active Sport Band, Gradient Stretch, Performance Loop, and Woven for way less than usual.
Pixel Watch bands $11 to $25
Prices depend on the band style and size: Active Band run $17 to $21, Active Sport Band are between $11 and $25, and Gradient Stretch start at $11.
The rarely discounted Performance Loop is just $23 at Best Buy.
Some options even have extra coupon savings; just a heads-up that these deals change fast.