'Pixelated' recaps WWDC, Android updates and Paris Hilton appearance Technology Jun 13, 2026

The latest episode of the Pixelated podcast (June 13, 2026) breaks down the coolest updates from Apple's WWDC and Google's Android news.

Hosts Abner Li, Damien Wilde, and Will Sattelberg chat about Siri's new Gemini-powered AI and Apple's Liquid Glass design, both aiming to make phones feel smarter and sleeker.

The real surprise? Paris Hilton pops up with some love for Android, sparking plenty of reactions.