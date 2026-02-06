Pixel's At a Glance widget gets high-contrast mode
Google is rolling out a high-contrast mode for the At a Glance widget on Pixel phones, making info like weather and calendar events stand out even on busy wallpapers.
The new look features a semi-transparent dark background with smooth, rounded corners—so your essentials are always easy to spot.
How to enable the new look
To try it, just update your Google app and Pixel Launcher, then head to Home settings > At a Glance.
A quick restart should do the trick.
While it first popped up for Android 16 beta users, others are seeing it too—one Reddit user in Germany already has access.
What's new in the widget
High-contrast mode is currently appearing for users on Android 16 QPR3 (Quarterly Platform Release beta) or recent QPR builds.
The widget now uses an outline text style from Android 16 (a shift from the previous look), and you can also choose to keep the original transparency if you prefer things subtle.