Pixxel teams with IIT Kanpur to advance hyperspectral satellite imaging
Pixxel, a Bengaluru-based space technology company, is teaming up with IIT Kanpur to take hyperspectral satellite imaging to the next level.
Announced at the India International Space Conference 2026, this partnership blends Pixxel's commercial satellite imaging capabilities with IIT Kanpur's research skills to unlock new possibilities in remote sensing and AI.
Algorithm development and student internships expected
Together, they'll work on smarter algorithms and better ways to monitor Earth's environment using advanced satellite images.
Pixxel brings the imaging data and tools, while IIT Kanpur handles algorithm development and testing.
Expect joint research projects, technical workshops, and internships for students, making this a big step for future Earth observation technology.