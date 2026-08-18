PJM Interconnection proposes data centers run generators or cut energy
Technology
PJM Interconnection, the largest electrical grid operator in the US for 67 million people, is proposing a new rule: when electricity supplies run low, big data centers would need to either use backup generators or lower their energy use.
The goal? Keep homes powered up and avoid blackouts, especially as data centers keep growing and using more energy.
PJM seeks state backing, energy tracking
This plan connects to a broader push to protect regular people from higher electricity bills as data centers expand.
PJM says it can't enforce these rules alone: it'll need state regulators on board.
To help manage things, PJM also wants to track how much energy large facilities are using, aiming for a more reliable grid in the face of rising demand.