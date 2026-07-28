PJM limits new data center power during shortages June 2027
Starting June 2027, PJM Interconnection, the main power grid for much of the US will start limiting electricity for new data centers and other huge users during shortages.
This move comes as AI and tech growth are sending energy demand through the roof, with usage expected to be nearly four times higher by 2035.
PJM is scrambling to secure more power, but rising prices have sparked criticism about how the grid is being managed.
Data center diesel backups face limits
Data centers hit by these limits might have to fall back on diesel generators or other backup options, but there are strict federal rules on how much they can use them.
That's not just a headache for operations; it also raises environmental concerns.
For example, Vantage Data Centers in Virginia faced backlash after diesel pollution from their backups was linked to local health issues.