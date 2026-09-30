P.K. Kunhalikutty to inaugurate MeitY IndiaAI Centre in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala is set to launch the MeitY IndiaAI Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam (CAIK) in Thiruvananthapuram on September 30, 2026.

This new hub, part of the national IndiaAI Mission, is set to be launched in Thiruvananthapuram on September 30, 2026.

The state's Minister for Industries, IT, and AI, P.K. Kunhalikutty, will lead the inauguration.