P.K. Kunhalikutty to inaugurate MeitY IndiaAI Centre in Thiruvananthapuram
Technology
Kerala is set to launch the MeitY IndiaAI Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam (CAIK) in Thiruvananthapuram on September 30, 2026.
This new hub, part of the national IndiaAI Mission, is set to be launched in Thiruvananthapuram on September 30, 2026.
The state's Minister for Industries, IT, and AI, P.K. Kunhalikutty, will lead the inauguration.
MeitY IndiaAI Centre unveils 15 start-ups
Not only is this center kicking off as a major boost for local tech talent, but it's also introducing its first batch of 15 start-ups, showing off a strong partnership between government and industry.
With support from Digital University Kerala and Innovation Incubator Advisory Pvt. Ltd. this initiative is announcing its first cohort of 15 start-ups.