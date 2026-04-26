Planarian flatworms fully regrow brains using neoblasts and retain memories

Researchers study flatworms for brain therapies

Researchers are now looking at flatworms to inspire new ways to treat human brain injuries and diseases like some kind of neurodegenerative disease.

While people can't regrow brains (yet!), understanding how flatworms pull off this trick might help develop future therapies for tough neurological conditions.

It's early days, but the hope is real: maybe one day, what works for worms could help humans heal too.