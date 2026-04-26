Planarian flatworms fully regrow brains using neoblasts and retain memories
Technology
Planarian flatworms have a wild superpower: they can fully regrow their brains using special stem cells called neoblasts.
Even more impressive, after growing a whole new brain, these little worms still remember things they learned before.
Scientists say this could totally change how we think about memory and brain repair.
Researchers study flatworms for brain therapies
Researchers are now looking at flatworms to inspire new ways to treat human brain injuries and diseases like some kind of neurodegenerative disease.
While people can't regrow brains (yet!), understanding how flatworms pull off this trick might help develop future therapies for tough neurological conditions.
It's early days, but the hope is real: maybe one day, what works for worms could help humans heal too.