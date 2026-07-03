Planet orbiting dead star could predict our solar system's future

Planetary characteristics

The exoplanet has a temperature of 127°C

The data from Webb revealed that WD 1856 b is four to 11 times more massive than Jupiter and has a temperature of about 127°C. This was much hotter than what would be expected if it were only heated by the dead star. The team combined these new measurements with models of how giant planets like Jupiter and Saturn cool over time, which happens at a predictable rate related to their mass.