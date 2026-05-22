Planet parade: Venus, Jupiter, Mercury to align this Saturday evening

Binoculars may be needed for Mercury

A waxing crescent moon joins the show along with bright stars like Regulus (in Leo) and Capella.

Venus and Jupiter are likely visible with the naked eye, while Mercury may require binoculars: just find a clear western horizon about 30 to 45 minutes after sunset for the best view.

And if you love planet spotting, keep an eye out for an even closer Venus-Jupiter pairing coming in June!