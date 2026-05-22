Planet parade: Venus, Jupiter, Mercury to align this Saturday evening
Technology
Heads up, sky-watchers! This Saturday evening, Venus, Jupiter, and Mercury will form a rare Planet Parade right after sunset.
Venus shines brightest and is easy to spot; Jupiter sits just above it, while Mercury hangs low on the horizon (binoculars might help for that one).
It's a cool chance to catch three planets lined up at once.
Binoculars may be needed for Mercury
A waxing crescent moon joins the show along with bright stars like Regulus (in Leo) and Capella.
Venus and Jupiter are likely visible with the naked eye, while Mercury may require binoculars: just find a clear western horizon about 30 to 45 minutes after sunset for the best view.
And if you love planet spotting, keep an eye out for an even closer Venus-Jupiter pairing coming in June!