Planetary health check finds Earth crossed 7 of 9 boundaries
Technology
A major new report says Earth has now crossed seven of nine key boundaries that keep our planet stable, including climate change, loss of nature, and pollution from chemicals.
Over 60 scientists teamed up for the 2026 Planetary Health Check and say crossing these lines could mean big, possibly irreversible changes for the environment.
Amazon rainforest now under serious threat
The study points out that places like the Amazon rainforest, crucial for climate balance, are under serious threat.
Scientists are urging rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and damage to natural ecosystems, and accelerating efforts to return to the safe operating space.
Their message: we need bold action now to protect our planet's future.