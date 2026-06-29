Plant-based ethyl cellulose coating lowers surface temperature up to 9°C

Two-layer paint reflects 97% of sunlight

The top layer creates color without soaking up heat, while the bottom porous layer reflects 97% of sunlight and releases heat as infrared energy.

Tests in Hong Kong showed it beats regular colored paints, especially in hot and humid conditions.

For cities like Mumbai or Miami that struggle with sweltering weather, this could help buildings stay cooler and cut down on air conditioning use, a smart step toward fighting urban heat and climate change.