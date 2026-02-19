Playing Tetris can help reduce PTSD symptoms: Study
Turns out, playing Tetris isn't just fun—it might actually help people deal with tough memories.
A new study found that NHS staff who'd faced COVID-19 trauma had fewer flashbacks after playing a slowed-down version of the game right after recalling their experiences.
The trick is called imagery competing task intervention (ICTI).
Basically, while you're remembering something stressful, playing Tetris keeps your brain busy visualizing blocks and grids.
This makes those memories feel less intense and helps cut down on flashbacks.
People who tried ICTI had 10 times fewer flashbacks than those who got regular care or just listened to music.
Six months later, 70% said they weren't getting unwanted memories anymore—and their PTSD symptoms improved too.
Experts say this approach could be a game-changer for trauma treatment
Professor Emily Holmes called the approach "gentle, brief, and practical," while Tayla McCloud said it is "accessible, scalable and adaptable across contexts," and that it "doesn't require patients to put their trauma into words and even transcends language barriers."
This could make dealing with trauma a lot more accessible for people all over the world.