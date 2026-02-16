PM Modi inaugurates AI Impact Summit 2026

Expect a huge expo—over 300 exhibitors, country pavilions from multiple countries, plus innovation challenges like "AI for ALL" with a ₹2.50 crore prize pool. More than 250,000 visitors are expected to check out sessions led by 3,000 speakers.

Global leaders, tech titans in attendance

Big names are here: French President Macron, Brazil's President Lula da Silva, and tech CEOs like Sundar Pichai (Google) and Sam Altman (OpenAI).

With over 500 sessions on topics like AI safety and ethics—and a goal to secure $100 billion in global commitments—the summit is all about building partnerships so AI can help with real-world needs like health, education, farming, and better governance.