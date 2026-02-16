PM Modi inaugurates AI Impact Summit 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the AI Impact Summit 2026 on Monday, kicking off five days of talks and sessions focused on how AI can drive global progress.
The event runs from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, bringing together leaders and innovators from around the world.
What to expect at the summit
Expect a huge expo—over 300 exhibitors, country pavilions from multiple countries, plus innovation challenges like "AI for ALL" with a ₹2.50 crore prize pool.
More than 250,000 visitors are expected to check out sessions led by 3,000 speakers.
Global leaders, tech titans in attendance
Big names are here: French President Macron, Brazil's President Lula da Silva, and tech CEOs like Sundar Pichai (Google) and Sam Altman (OpenAI).
With over 500 sessions on topics like AI safety and ethics—and a goal to secure $100 billion in global commitments—the summit is all about building partnerships so AI can help with real-world needs like health, education, farming, and better governance.