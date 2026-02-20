PM Modi meets AI startup leaders at India AI Summit

Google, OpenAI announce major investments in India's AI ecosystem

This summit wasn't just about big talk—Modi pushed for responsible AI that actually fits India's needs, calling out data safety and fighting misinformation as top priorities.

Major announcements followed: Google is investing $15 billion in infrastructure, OpenAI is teaming up with Tata for new compute power.

It's a big signal that India wants to lead the global AI game—and young innovators are right at the center.