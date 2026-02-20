PM Modi meets AI startup leaders at India AI Summit
Technology
Prime Minister Modi sat down with leaders from 16 AI and deeptech startups at the India AI Impact Summit, joined by top officials and tech industry heavyweights.
The startups showcased fresh ideas for everything from healthcare to space tech, all aimed at solving real-world problems.
Google, OpenAI announce major investments in India's AI ecosystem
This summit wasn't just about big talk—Modi pushed for responsible AI that actually fits India's needs, calling out data safety and fighting misinformation as top priorities.
Major announcements followed: Google is investing $15 billion in infrastructure, OpenAI is teaming up with Tata for new compute power.
It's a big signal that India wants to lead the global AI game—and young innovators are right at the center.