PM Modi to inaugurate India AI Impact Expo tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on February 16 and will lead the Summit's formal opening ceremony on February 19.
Running until February 20, the event expects over 2.5 lakh visitors and stretches across 10 arenas and includes thematic pavilions covering sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, climate action and energy efficiency.
Highlights of the event
You'll find more than 300 exhibitors from 30 countries and over 600 startups showing off their latest AI ideas.
There are live demos focused on People, Planet, and Progress themes.
Plus, with about 3,250 speakers, there's a lot of big names sharing insights across more than 500 sessions, and expected participants include Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman.
Launch of indigenous foundation AI models
India will unveil its own set of foundation AI models supporting 22 languages—a big step for Digital India!
The government is also rolling out challenges like "AI for ALL" and "AI by HER," each with prizes of ₹2.5 crore to encourage innovation and skill-building in tech.