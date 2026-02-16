PM Modi visits Jio pavilion at India AI Impact Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by the Jio pavilion at the India AI Impact Summit, where Akash Ambani (Jio's Chairman) gave him a peek at their latest AI platforms.
From healthcare to culture, Jio showed off tools like Jio AI Stack, Jio Sanskriti AI, and Jio Arogya AI—all designed to bring smart tech into everyday life.
Jio's vision for AI in India
Jio says its goal is to make advanced AI easy to access and helpful across different sectors—think better healthcare, smarter education, and preserving culture.
Modi's visit underscored the growing role of India's private sector in shaping the country's AI landscape, and the summit included participants from India and around the world.