Pocket Bitcoin reveals August breach that hit 5,411 customers
Technology
Pocket Bitcoin just revealed a data breach that hit 5,411 customers.
Most had their bank transaction records leaked, while a smaller group had details like Bitcoin addresses or ID copies exposed.
The incident happened in August but was only shared with users this week.
Pocket Bitcoin alerted customers and regulators
The company has reached out to those affected and reported the breach to Swiss and Liechtenstein authorities.
They say their main database and Bitcoin accounts are still secure, and there is no sign so far that the leaked information has been misused.
If you have not heard from them directly, you should continue to rely on the original notice given by the company.