Pocketbyte modular mini computer packs ESP32-S3, 8MB, 2.8-inch display
Technology
Pocketbyte is a new modular mini-computer built for creators and tech enthusiasts who love to experiment.
Originally a breadboard project, it now features an ESP32-S3 processor, 8MB of memory, and a bright 2.8-inch display, all packed into a compact device you can take anywhere.
Pocketbyte preorders start summer 2026
Powered by a 1,500mAh battery and supporting up to 32GB microSD cards, Pocketbyte runs open-source software based on FreeRTOS and can also run Arduino.
You can code in C/C++, download apps over Wi-Fi, or connect hardware like game controllers and keyboards thanks to its modular pin connector.
Created by a Canadian teenager, Pocketbyte's preorders for developer kits start summer 2026, with plans for more community features and custom case designs soon.