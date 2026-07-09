PocketMage revives PDA era with physical keyboard and e-paper display
PocketMage is here to bring back the old-school PDA vibes, with a twist.
Inspired by classics like the Palm Pilot, it packs a physical keyboard, a crisp 3.1-inch e-paper display for easy navigation, and a smaller OLED screen for snappier tasks.
Preorders are open on Crowd Supply now, with shipping set for March 2027.
PocketMage assembled $235 or $185 DIY
You can grab it fully assembled for $235 or try the $185 DIY kit if you're feeling handy (just need a screwdriver).
It runs on an ESP32-S3 chip, offers microSD expansion, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C charging, and lasts up to a week per charge.
Built-in apps cover everything from calendar and journaling to e-books and web browsing, and there's even a port to plug in your own hardware projects if you want to customize things further.
Perfect for tinkerers or anyone craving distraction-free productivity!