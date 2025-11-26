These Poco smartphones pack a subwoofer tuned by Bose

Poco , a Xiaomi spin-off brand, has launched its latest high-end smartphones, the Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro. The Ultra model packs a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, while the standard Pro variant comes with last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Both devices run Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and feature stereo speakers tuned by Bose . The Ultra version also gets a Bose subwoofer.

Device details Poco F8 Ultra: A closer look at the specs The Poco F8 Ultra sports a massive 6.9-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It has a peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits and supports Dolby Vision content playback. The device packs a huge battery of up to 6,500mAh with fast charging support.

Camera What about the cameras? The Poco F8 Ultra comes with a triple rear camera setup, including three 50MP sensors behind a wide, 5x periscope telephoto, and ultrawide lenses. It also has a 32MP front camera for selfies. The device is available in Black and Denim Blue colors. The Pro model features a slightly smaller 6.59-inch OLED display with a resolution of up to 1080p+ and the same refresh rate as its sibling.

Pro model Specs of Poco F8 Pro The Poco F8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and packs a slightly smaller battery of up to 6,210mAh with fast charging support. It has a triple rear camera setup with one 50MP wide, another 50MP 2.5x telephoto, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The device comes in Black, Blue, and Titanium Silver colors. Both models promise four years of major OS updates and six years of security patches.