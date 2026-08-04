Poco launches M8 Power in India with 8,000mAh battery

Poco just dropped the M8 Power in India, and it's clearly built for anyone who hates running out of battery.

With a massive 8,000mAh cell, you get up to 28 hours of video playback, plus speedy 45-watt fast charging and even reverse charging support.

The phone goes on sale August 7 on Flipkart at ₹24,999 (6GB/128GB) and ₹27,999 (8GB/128GB).