Poco launches M8 Power in India with 8,000mAh battery
Poco just dropped the M8 Power in India, and it's clearly built for anyone who hates running out of battery.
With a massive 8,000mAh cell, you get up to 28 hours of video playback, plus speedy 45-watt fast charging and even reverse charging support.
The phone goes on sale August 7 on Flipkart at ₹24,999 (6GB/128GB) and ₹27,999 (8GB/128GB).
Poco M8 Power 6.9-inch AMOLED display
The M8 Power features a sturdy plastic back with a standout camera bar across the rear.
Up front is a big 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
Inside, there's a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chip for solid everyday use.
It ships with HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and promises 4 years of OS updates plus 6 years of security patches, so you're set for the long haul.
M8 Power 50MP rear 8MP selfie
For photos and videos, you get a single 50MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera, good enough for your snaps and video calls.