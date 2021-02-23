-
Over 2.5 lakh units of POCO M3 sold in IndiaLast updated on Feb 23, 2021, 12:45 am
POCO has sold over 2.5 lakh units of its M3 model in India in under two weeks since it went on sale. To recall, the handset was launched on February 2 and attracted over 1.5 lakh customers in the first sale on February 9.
As for the key highlights, POCO M3 comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, and triple rear cameras.
Design and display
It has a Full-HD+ LCD screen
The POCO M3 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit.
The handset sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is available in Cool Blue, POCO Yellow, and Power Black color variants.
Information
The handset offers a 48MP primary camera
The POCO M3 is equipped with a triple rear camera system, which comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, there is an 8MP (f/2.1) selfie shooter.
Internals
Under the hood, it packs a 6,000mAh battery
The POCO M3 draws power from a Snapdragon 662 processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.
It boots Android 10-based MIUI 12 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the phone offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
POCO M3: Pricing and availability
In India, the POCO M3 costs Rs. 10,999 for the 64GB storage model and Rs. 11,999 for the 128GB storage variant. It is set to go on sale once again today i.e. February 23 at 12 pm via Flipkart.