Last updated on Feb 23, 2021, 12:45 am

POCO has sold over 2.5 lakh units of its M3 model in India in under two weeks since it went on sale. To recall, the handset was launched on February 2 and attracted over 1.5 lakh customers in the first sale on February 9. As for the key highlights, POCO M3 comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, and triple rear cameras.

Design and display It has a Full-HD+ LCD screen

The POCO M3 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The handset sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is available in Cool Blue, POCO Yellow, and Power Black color variants.

Information The handset offers a 48MP primary camera

The POCO M3 is equipped with a triple rear camera system, which comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, there is an 8MP (f/2.1) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood, it packs a 6,000mAh battery

The POCO M3 draws power from a Snapdragon 662 processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It boots Android 10-based MIUI 12 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the phone offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information POCO M3: Pricing and availability