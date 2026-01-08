Next Article
Poco M8 5G launched in India: Price, features, and more
Technology
Poco kicks off 2026 with the M8 5G—a phone packing a curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, and a hefty 5,520mAh battery.
Sales start January 13, with the base model priced at ₹18,999.
Specs at a glance:
You get three options: 6GB RAM/128GB for ₹18,999; 8GB/128GB for ₹19,999; or go all out with 8GB/256GB at ₹21,999.
Early birds can grab an extra ₹1,000 off in the first 12 hours plus bank offers worth ₹2,000.
Features that stand out
The M8 sports a big 6.77-inch curved AMOLED screen (120Hz refresh rate), fast Snapdragon processor, and speedy charging (45W charger included).
The camera setup includes a sharp 50MP main lens with crisp 4K video.
It runs Hyper OS 2 based on Android 15 and promises four years of updates—wrapped in a slim design with a cool dual-tone back.