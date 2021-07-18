POCO X2 receives Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update in India

Jul 18, 2021

POCO has started releasing the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update for the X2 smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware offers a refreshed UI, 20 times more rendering power, instant response to gestures, improved system security, and a new Notes App with tools for sketching, gesture shortcuts, and dynamic layouts. It also bumps up the Android security patch level to June 2021.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the POCO X2 sports a capsule-shaped notch with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset comes with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It is offered in Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red, and Matrix Purple color options.

Everything to know about the update

The MIUI 12.5 update for the POCO X2 smartphone in India carries version number MIUI v12.5.1.00.RGHINXM and has a download size of around 610MB. It has been released for pilot testers i.e. only limited users will receive the software initially, followed by a wider rollout.

Internals

It is backed by a Snapdragon 730G processor

The POCO X2 draws power from a Snapdragon 730G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The POCO X2 features a quad camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens.