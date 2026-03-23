Poco X8 Pro series debuts in India: Check prices

Poco just dropped its new X8 Pro series in India, targeting gamers and power users. With two models, the X8 Pro and the beefier X8 Pro Max, these phones promise top-tier performance, bright AMOLED screens, and batteries that last all day. Both are up for grabs on Flipkart starting March 23.

What about offers and discounts? The X8 Pro starts at ₹32,999 (8GB+256GB) and goes up to ₹35,999 (12GB+256GB).

The X8 Pro Max comes in at ₹42,999 (12GB+256GB) and tops out at ₹46,999 for the 12GB+512GB version.

Launch perks include up to ₹3,000 bank discount, no-cost EMI options, a year of Poco Shield warranty and screen protection, plus free YouTube Premium (2 months) and Spotify Premium (3 months).

Highlights of Poco X8 Pro The regular X8 Pro packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chip with an impressive AnTuTu score of over 2.2 million.

It features a sharp 6.59-inch AMOLED display (120-hertz refresh rate), a big 6,500mAh battery for long gaming sessions, dual rear cameras (50MP + 8MP).