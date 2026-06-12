'Pokemon Go' data could help military drones navigate

Ethical implications

Use of civilian data for military purposes raises concerns

The use of civilian data for military purposes has raised concerns among experts. Tom Sulston, head of policy at Digital Rights Watch, said that while Niantic may have included disclaimers in their terms and conditions, most people don't read such lengthy legal documents when playing a video game. "We need regulators to focus on 'best interests of the user' or 'fair and reasonable' tests to keep users safe from exploitation like this," he added.