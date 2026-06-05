Poke approved 1st standalone AI in Apple Messages for Business
Technology
Poke just made history as the first standalone AI agent approved for Apple's Messages for Business.
Now, instead of only chatting with companies, you can use Poke to manage your calendar and track health right inside the app.
The team had to adjust Poke to fit Apple's style and make sure live support was ready.
Co-founder Marvin von Hagen shared that Apple's per-user fee is actually lower than Meta AI's new pricing.
Poke raised $10 million, valued at $300 million
Launched in March, Poke has already handled around 100 million messages and works on SMS, Telegram, and WhatsApp in some regions.
After raising $10 million from big-name investors this year (on top of last year's $15 million seed round), its valuation has jumped to $300 million.