Poke approved 1st standalone AI in Apple Messages for Business Technology Jun 05, 2026

Poke just made history as the first standalone AI agent approved for Apple's Messages for Business.

Now, instead of only chatting with companies, you can use Poke to manage your calendar and track health right inside the app.

The team had to adjust Poke to fit Apple's style and make sure live support was ready.

Co-founder Marvin von Hagen shared that Apple's per-user fee is actually lower than Meta AI's new pricing.