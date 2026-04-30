Polaris and Forterra reveal Mesa medevac at Modern Day Marine
Technology
Polaris and Forterra just introduced the Mesa, a driverless vehicle built to evacuate injured soldiers safely: no human behind the wheel needed.
Revealed at the Modern Day Marine expo, the Mesa runs on a modified Polaris Ranger platform and uses Forterra's AutoDrive tech to handle tough missions without putting more lives at risk.
Field repairable Mesa hauls 907kg
Mesa can haul up to 907kg and has a flat deck for everything from moving supplies to carrying heavy gear.
Since it's a factory-modified Polaris Ranger XD 1500 platform, field repairs are simple.
This launch highlights both companies' push for smarter, safer tech that actually fits what today's military teams need out in the field.