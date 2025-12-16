This AI tool scans your face to offer health insights

Policybazaar for Business (PBFB) has launched AiSHA, an innovative AI -powered smart face scan and health assistant. The platform is aimed at offering preventive, real-time health insights and improving India's corporate wellness and group insurance ecosystem. It uses remote photoplethysmography (rPPG), a contactless technology that can detect micro-changes in facial blood flow through a smartphone camera.

Health metrics AiSHA offers comprehensive health assessment in 30 seconds AiSHA allows employees to capture key health metrics such as heart rate, heart rate variability, the respiration rate, SpO2, blood pressure, stress index, the facial age, and emotional state. The process takes just a 30-second scan. The tool is designed to make health monitoring routine instead of relying on annual check-ups.

Future upgrades PBFB plans to expand AiSHA's capabilities PBFB plans to gradually upgrade AiSHA with additional non-invasive assessments like hemoglobin levels, vascular health, skin, and dental health evaluations. The company hopes to include early detection of conditions like jaundice and cataract in future versions of the tool. Sajja Praveen Chowdary, head of Policybazaar for Business, said this tool marks a shift from reactive care to preventive, data-driven insights in corporate health management.

Additional features It provides personalized lifestyle guidance Along with instant vitals, AiSHA offers personalized lifestyle guidance, stress and sleep insights, chronic-condition tracking, maternity and baby-care support. It even provides doctor consultations as well as lab integrations. Insurers can use consent-based data from this tool to assess the health of their workforce, refine underwriting processes and support targeted preventive measures.