Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus discounted to $600—Is it worth it?
Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Plus just dropped to $599.99 at Best Buy, matching its lowest price from this year's Black Friday/Cyber Monday.
This comes after a big Black Friday discount, making it one of the best deals on this flagship Chromebook right now.
Specs & features
You get a roomy 15.6-inch Full HD AMOLED display, an Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage—all packed into a slim plastic body that weighs just 1.17kg.
Ports include two USB-C, one USB-A, HDMI, microSD slot, and a headphone jack.
Battery life & extras
Samsung says you'll get up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge.
There's also a handy Quick Insert key for instant access to Google Gemini and emojis—but note: this isn't a convertible laptop.
Is it worth grabbing?
Along with the hardware savings, you get a year of Google One AI Premium (2TB cloud storage + Gemini Advanced access), adding extra value for students or anyone who loves cloud features.
If you want a big AMOLED screen and solid performance in a sleek package—and don't need tablet mode—this deal is definitely worth considering!