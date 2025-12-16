Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus discounted to $600—Is it worth it?

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Plus just dropped to $599.99 at Best Buy, matching its lowest price from this year's Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This comes after a big Black Friday discount, making it one of the best deals on this flagship Chromebook right now.

Specs & features You get a roomy 15.6-inch Full HD AMOLED display, an Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage—all packed into a slim plastic body that weighs just 1.17kg.

Ports include two USB-C, one USB-A, HDMI, microSD slot, and a headphone jack.

Battery life & extras Samsung says you'll get up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge.

There's also a handy Quick Insert key for instant access to Google Gemini and emojis—but note: this isn't a convertible laptop.