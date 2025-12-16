Coupang data breach: 33 million users hit Technology Dec 16, 2025

Coupang, one of South Korea's biggest e-commerce platforms, just had a massive data breach.

A former developer allegedly kept an internal key after leaving the company and used it to steal info from about 33.7 million user accounts—including names, phone numbers, emails, and order details.

The breach went unnoticed for months until a customer flagged it in November 2024.

Thankfully, payment details and passwords weren't leaked.