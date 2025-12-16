Coupang data breach: 33 million users hit
Coupang, one of South Korea's biggest e-commerce platforms, just had a massive data breach.
A former developer allegedly kept an internal key after leaving the company and used it to steal info from about 33.7 million user accounts—including names, phone numbers, emails, and order details.
The breach went unnoticed for months until a customer flagged it in November 2024.
Thankfully, payment details and passwords weren't leaked.
What's happening now?
The suspect has reportedly fled overseas and hasn't been caught yet. Police raided Coupang's Seoul office as part of a big investigation, while users have begun filing lawsuits against the company.
Coupang says it has blocked suspicious access, applied patches, and promised system upgrades.
After the incident, CEO Park Dae-jun stepped down; an interim CEO will answer questions at a legislative hearing on December 17.