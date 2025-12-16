Google drops Gemini deep research agent for devs
Google just launched the Gemini Deep Research agent—a new AI tool that helps developers dig deep and create detailed research, all while saving time and costs.
It's now out in public beta via the Interactions API on Google AI Studio.
What makes it cool?
Gemini can plan out multi-step research: it browses the web, reads results, spots info gaps, and builds structured reports with clear citations.
It works with PDFs, CSVs, and spits out JSON for easy integrations.
Plus, it can handle massive projects—think up to 1 million tokens in one go.
How's it performing—and what's next?
Google says Gemini is already topping benchmarks like DeepSearchQA across 17 domains thanks to its advanced reasoning skills.
Coming soon: native chart creation and support for more integration protocols—so expect even more ways to level up your research game.