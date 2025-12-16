Bitget Wallet now lets you swap INR for USDT—fast

Just complete KYC using DigiLocker, enter how much INR you want to convert, and pay via UPI. Your USDT lands in your wallet within minutes and supports popular networks like ERC20, TRC20, Solana, BNB Smart Chain, or Polygon.

Why use this instead of local exchanges?

You get round-the-clock access, better rates (more USDT per rupee), no hidden fees thanks to direct banking rails—and it's great for remittances or DeFi.

Plus, Bitget plans to add INR off-ramps soon and backs the service with a $700 million protection fund.

If you're moving money across borders often or want quick access to stablecoins, this could be a game-changer for you.