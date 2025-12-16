Samsung Galaxy S26 series brings smart AI notification summaries
Samsung's Galaxy S26 is expected to launch in early 2026, featuring One UI 8.5 with some genuinely handy upgrades.
The highlight? New Notification Summaries powered by Gauss AI, which neatly condense your alerts from the past day—so you don't have to scroll through endless notifications.
What's new in One UI 8.5?
Expect a fresh look with redesigned Quick Settings, smoother Quick Share, and easier cross-device file viewing.
Photo Assist now lets you edit photos without messing up originals.
Notification Summaries will support several languages and start out exclusive to the S26 before rolling out more widely.
How does it stack up?
Samsung's on-device AI summaries are similar to what Google and Apple offer, but here everything happens right on your phone—no cloud needed.
If staying organized (without FOMO) sounds good, the S26 could be worth watching when it drops.