Polymarket adds US deposit limits, self-exclusion and Birches Health partnership
Polymarket, the prediction market platform, just launched new features to help users keep their trading in check.
Now US users can cap their daily, weekly, or monthly deposits, and even lock themselves out of the platform for 30 days, one year or a lifetime if things get intense.
They're also teaming up with Birches Health to offer mental health support and have started a Trust & Safety Centre to detail its platform rules and user protection policies.
Polymarket enforces cooling-off for deposit increases
You can choose to lock yourself out for 30 days, or forever if you really need a break.
Deposit limits can be set by US users daily, weekly, or monthly; lowering them works instantly, but raising them takes a bit longer thanks to a cooling-off period.
With prediction markets growing fast (and some legal eyes watching), Polymarket says these changes are all about keeping users safe and supported, especially if trading ever feels overwhelming.