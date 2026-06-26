Polymarket to reimburse users after $3 million vendor hack
Technology
Polymarket, the crypto prediction platform, just confirmed it was hacked: about $3 million was stolen from users after hackers slipped malicious code onto its site via a third-party vendor.
The company says things are under control and it is reaching out to affected users for full reimbursement, though it has not shared how many people were affected.
Polymarket promises audit after fake videos
A blockchain analyst says more than 11 victims lost funds in phishing attacks around the same time as the breach.
This comes on top of recent criticism: Polymark had paid creators to post fake betting win videos.
Now, it is promising an audit of its promotional content as scrutiny ramps up.