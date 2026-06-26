Polymarket to reimburse users after $3 million vendor hack Technology Jun 26, 2026

Polymarket, the crypto prediction platform, just confirmed it was hacked: about $3 million was stolen from users after hackers slipped malicious code onto its site via a third-party vendor.

The company says things are under control and it is reaching out to affected users for full reimbursement, though it has not shared how many people were affected.