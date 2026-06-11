Pope Leo XIV and Karen Hao warn of AI colonialism Technology Jun 11, 2026

Pope Leo XIV is raising concerns about artificial intelligence, warning it might become a modern kind of colonialism.

Journalist Karen Hao backs this up in her book Empire of AI, comparing how tech companies harvest our data to how empires once took resources.

She points out that some industry leaders talk about AI like it's a cure-all for poverty and disease, but the reality isn't so simple.