Pope Leo XIV and Karen Hao warn of AI colonialism
Pope Leo XIV is raising concerns about artificial intelligence, warning it might become a modern kind of colonialism.
Journalist Karen Hao backs this up in her book Empire of AI, comparing how tech companies harvest our data to how empires once took resources.
She points out that some industry leaders talk about AI like it's a cure-all for poverty and disease, but the reality isn't so simple.
Karen Hao links AI to inequality
Hao connects the rapid growth of AI to rising economic inequality, noting protests against massive data centers as a sign people aren't happy.
She explains that while jobs like data annotation are booming, they often go to professionals, like doctors and scientists, who lost their jobs because of automation.
Even some insiders admit these changes are making things less fair for most people.