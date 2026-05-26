Pope Leo XIV releases 'Magnifica Humanitas' amid Olah AI debate Technology May 26, 2026

Pope Leo XIV just dropped Magnifica Humanitas, an encyclical tackling the big questions around artificial intelligence.

Olah's remarks stirred up debate about whether machines could ever be truly conscious.

AI researcher Olah shared findings that advanced AI models have brain-like structures and even show internal states that look a lot like human emotions: think joy, fear, or grief.