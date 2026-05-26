Pope Leo XIV releases 'Magnifica Humanitas' amid Olah AI debate
Pope Leo XIV just dropped Magnifica Humanitas, an encyclical tackling the big questions around artificial intelligence.
Olah's remarks stirred up debate about whether machines could ever be truly conscious.
AI researcher Olah shared findings that advanced AI models have brain-like structures and even show internal states that look a lot like human emotions: think joy, fear, or grief.
Vatican says AI only imitates behavior
Despite Olah's "mysterious" discoveries, the Vatican insists that AI only imitates human behavior through data crunching. It doesn't actually feel emotions or understand morals.
The encyclical warns against confusing smart tech with real human experience, stressing that machines miss out on the spiritual and ethical sides of being human.
'Magnifica Humanitas' urges cautious AI use
Magnifica Humanitas calls for careful and ethical use of AI as it gets more advanced.
The document highlights the limits and uncertainty of AI, and pushes for careful AI use.