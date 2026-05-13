Poppy launches today unifying calendars, emails and messages with suggestions

Poppy raises $1.25 million, encrypts user data

Poppy connects with Gmail, Apple Calendar, iMessage, WhatsApp, Uber, and Instacart.

Privacy is a big deal here: your data gets encrypted and is not kept when the AI runs in the cloud.

The San Francisco startup raised $1.25 million from Kindred Ventures and angels like DeepMind's Logan Kilpatrick.

Creator Sai Kambampati hopes to move everything onto your device eventually for even better privacy and speed.