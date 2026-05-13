Poppy launches today unifying calendars, emails and messages with suggestions
Technology
Poppy just launched today, aiming to make life way easier by pulling together your calendars, emails, messages, and more into one app.
It is smart enough to suggest things in real time, like recommending a walk if you're near a park during your break or finding restaurants based on your chats.
Poppy raises $1.25 million, encrypts user data
Poppy connects with Gmail, Apple Calendar, iMessage, WhatsApp, Uber, and Instacart.
Privacy is a big deal here: your data gets encrypted and is not kept when the AI runs in the cloud.
The San Francisco startup raised $1.25 million from Kindred Ventures and angels like DeepMind's Logan Kilpatrick.
Creator Sai Kambampati hopes to move everything onto your device eventually for even better privacy and speed.