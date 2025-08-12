Popular diabetes, weight-loss drugs linked to vision problems
New research out in 2025 suggests that popular weight-loss and diabetes meds like semaglutide and tirzepatide (think Ozempic, Wegovy) might come with a small but real risk of serious eye problems—including sudden vision loss.
While these drugs help manage blood sugar and appetite, the findings are making doctors take a closer look at their side effects.
Vision loss risk
Some users developed a rare eye disorder called NAION, which can cause quick and sometimes permanent vision loss.
Earlier reports hinted at a much higher risk, but recent US studies found it's still pretty rare—about 0.04% for users versus 0.02% for others.
There was also a slight uptick in diabetic retinopathy (damage to retina blood vessels), though people on these meds had fewer severe complications overall.
What you can do
If you have diabetes or conditions like high blood pressure or sleep apnea, talk to your doctor before starting these meds—especially if you already have eye issues.
Regular eye check-ups are smart too.
Researchers are now running a five-year study with 1,500 people to get clearer answers about long-term risks.