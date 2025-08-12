Popular diabetes, weight-loss drugs linked to vision problems

Vision loss risk

Some users developed a rare eye disorder called NAION, which can cause quick and sometimes permanent vision loss.

Earlier reports hinted at a much higher risk, but recent US studies found it's still pretty rare—about 0.04% for users versus 0.02% for others.

There was also a slight uptick in diabetic retinopathy (damage to retina blood vessels), though people on these meds had fewer severe complications overall.