Portronics launches Mopcop Duo cordless vacuum mop at ₹4,099
Technology
Portronics just dropped the Mopcop Duo, a cordless gadget that vacuums, mops, and even blows air.
It's designed for quick cleanups at home or in your car and is priced at ₹4,099 (down from ₹6,999).
You can grab it on Amazon or Flipkart with a one-year warranty.
Mopcop Duo 17,000Pa suction 30 minutes runtime
The Mopcop Duo packs a punch with 17,000 Pa suction to handle dust and pet hair.
It runs up to 30 minutes on rechargeable batteries and comes with two speed modes.
There's also a flexible mop rod for tricky spots, washable HEPA filters for fine dust, and interchangeable nozzles so you can switch between surfaces easily.