Posting links on X just got 1,900% costlier

X , the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has raised the cost of posting links through its API. The price has jumped from $0.01 to $0.2 per link posted, a whopping 1,900% increase. This change is already impacting several publishers, affecting their content strategy on the platform.

Content shift Techmeme alters posting strategy on X In light of the drastic price increase, Techmeme has changed its posting strategy on X. Previously, the account would post short headlines summarizing news with links to the source. Now, it has replaced these links with a message saying "Visit Techmeme dot com for the link and full context!" This change makes Techmeme's posts less useful for users seeking direct access to news articles.

Controversy Link deboosting debate reignited The API price hike has reignited the debate over whether links are deboosted on X. This was highlighted by a recent study from Nieman Lab, which analyzed posts from 18 major media outlets and found that links "do seem to hurt news publishers" on the platform. However, X's head of product Nikita Bier denied these claims and said there is no code deboosting links.

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