Pova 8 series debuts in India highlighting personalization and power Technology Jun 11, 2026

Pova 8 series just dropped in India, and it's all about personalization and power.

The standout ALIVE Matrix display lets you pick from nearly 50 custom animations for notifications, calls, messages, plus handy tools like timers, so your phone feels a bit more "you."

And with an enormous 8,000mAh battery, you won't be stressing about charging anytime soon.