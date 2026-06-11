Pova 8 series debuts in India highlighting personalization and power
Technology
Pova 8 series just dropped in India, and it's all about personalization and power.
The standout ALIVE Matrix display lets you pick from nearly 50 custom animations for notifications, calls, messages, plus handy tools like timers, so your phone feels a bit more "you."
And with an enormous 8,000mAh battery, you won't be stressing about charging anytime soon.
Pova 8 priced from ₹14,999
The Pova 8 packs a smooth screen.
Camera-wise, there's a dual setup on the back plus an AI selfie lens up front.
Prices start at ₹14,999 for the base model; you can grab it in black, blue, or gold on Amazon India.