Prague-based EquiLibre run by ex-DeepMind poker AI researchers trades billions

EquiLibre valued at $500 million

EquiLibre just scored a $500 million valuation after its latest funding round led by Creandum, the firm's biggest investment yet.

Founded in 2022 by Martin Schmid, Rudolf Kadlec, and Matej Moravcik, the 25-person team is now building one of Central and Eastern Europe's largest compute clusters to supercharge their AI.

Even with major competitors out there, they're aiming to shake up global finance with smarter tech.