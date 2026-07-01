Prague-based EquiLibre run by ex-DeepMind poker AI researchers trades billions
Three former DeepMind researchers, who once built the first AI to beat pro poker players, are now using their tech skills to trade stocks.
Their Prague-based startup, EquiLibre Technologies, runs billions in trades daily on big markets like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, and impressively hasn't had a single losing month since launching in 2025.
EquiLibre valued at $500 million
EquiLibre just scored a $500 million valuation after its latest funding round led by Creandum, the firm's biggest investment yet.
Founded in 2022 by Martin Schmid, Rudolf Kadlec, and Matej Moravcik, the 25-person team is now building one of Central and Eastern Europe's largest compute clusters to supercharge their AI.
Even with major competitors out there, they're aiming to shake up global finance with smarter tech.