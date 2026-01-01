Prakhar Purohit wins 2026 North Carolina 3 million Young Scientist merit

Prakhar Purohit, a student from North Carolina, just took home the 2026 North Carolina State Merit Winner title in the 3 million Young Scientist Challenge.

His project, "Tiny Batteries from Dirty Water," explores whether dirty water can play a role in producing useful electrical power on a very small scale, tackling two big problems at once.

The competition, run by Young Scientist Lab, is all about students using science and technology to solve real-world issues.