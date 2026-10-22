Praneeta Pujari launches UniqueHuman using AI and wearable data
Technology
Praneeta Pujari, an IIT Kanpur graduate and former Apple Watch product lead, is launching UniqueHuman, a startup using AI and wearable data to help people manage chronic issues like migraines.
The platform's AI assistant spots patterns in your health data, giving you early warnings so you can get ahead of symptoms.
Migraines and tech background inspired UniqueHuman
Pujari's background at Amazon, Flipkart, and nearly six years at Apple shaped her approach.
Inspired by her own struggles with migraines and helping her mom handle chronic pain, she wants UniqueHuman to go beyond just tracking, using smart tech to actually predict health triggers.
As she puts it, she left Apple to build healthcare that listens and acts early.